Outdated Microsoft SQL Servers in use on the rise

The Register reports that unsupported Microsoft SQL Servers are poised to increase from 19.8% to 32% early next month after the discontinuation of extended support for SQL Server 2014 instances.

Despite the introduction of the latest SQL Server iteration in 2022, nearly half of more than a million instances observed were on SQL Server 2019, followed by implementations of SQL Server 2017, 2014, and 2016, according to a report from Lansweeper.

Lagging adoption of newer SQL Server instances may be due to challenges in obtaining buy-in from corporate boards, as well as inconsistencies in backward compatibility, noted Lansweeper Chief Strategy Officer Roel Decneut.

"A lot of these very basic business applications … were built to be robust with little frills. All the new features that they're offering aren't enticing anyone because they don't need those things. They just need this thing to run… It's only when the house is on fire – when there's massive vulnerability – that somebody will go care about that," Decneut added.