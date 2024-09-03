Over 1.4M users exposed in Tracelo breach

Hackread reports that mobile geolocation tracking service Tracelo had information from more than 1.45 million individuals exfiltrated and exposed on Breach Forums following a data breach on Sunday.

Data leaked by the threat actor "Satanic" was divided into three CSV files, the first of which contained the full names, phone numbers, phone carriers, country, city, and timezone details, and unique record identifiers for 646,442 individuals around the world who may have had their locations tracked by Tracelo. On the other hand, more than 800,000 individuals or customers who used the service to locate others had their full names, physical and email addresses, bcrypt password hashes, most recent login dates, Google ID numbers, subscription types, and location details exposed, Hackread researchers reported. Such a development prompted researchers to urge increased vigilance on possible phishing and vishing schemes, as well as scams seeking personal information, financial details, and credentials via emails and phone calls.