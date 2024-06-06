Over 220K impacted by Tech In Asia breach

Hackread reports that widely known Asian technology news outlet Tech in Asia was claimed by threat actor Sanggiero to have had information from more than 221,470 individuals compromised following a cyberattack this month.

Infiltration of Tech in Asia's systems through the exploitation of several security flaws in its API and other vulnerabilities has enabled the exfiltration of site users' full names, roles, display names, email addresses, and registration dates, according to Sanggiero. Tech in Asia has confirmed the legitimacy of the stolen data, confirming the compromise of its Indonesian site but not its main website.

"Only email addresses and names were leaked; account passwords remain secure. We are taking further measures to ensure that our users' data remains safe," said Tech in Asia in a statement to Hackread.

Such a development follows IntelBroker's exposure of data from major UK-based international financial services firms Barclays and HSBC following an attack conducted along with Sanggiero.