Over $230M exfiltrated in WazirX crypto heist

Indian cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform WazirX had more than $230 million in cryptocurrency stolen following a heist on the evening of May 17, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Attackers were noted by WazirX to have compromised the platform's security defenses before proceeding with the asset siphoning activities. "This is a force majeure event beyond our control, but we are leaving no stone unturned to locate and recover the funds. We have already blocked a few deposits and reached out to concerned wallets for recovery," said WazirX in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The disclosure comes as WazirX was estimated by Elliptic to have lost $235 million in assets, including ETH and U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins, as part of the intrusion, which cryptocurrency researcher ZachXBT believes to have involved North Korean hacking collective Lazarus Group. Such a development follows the cumulative theft of over $300 million worth of cryptocurrency from Li.Fi protocol and DMM Bitcoin earlier this week.

