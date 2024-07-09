Over 31M affected by Neiman Marcus breach

Neiman Marcus was reported by Have I Been Pwned founder Troy Hunt to have had more than 31 million email addresses compromised in a May data breach, which the U.S. luxury retailer disclosed in a filing with Maine regulators to have only impacted 64,472 individuals, according to BleepingComputer.

Included in the breached emails were those belonging to nearly 105,000 Have I Been Pwned subscribers, who will be notified regarding the incident via email, said Hunt, who has already validated the legitimacy of the exposed information. Neiman Marcus has not confirmed Hunt's findings but said that data breach notifications have already been sent to all impacted individuals cited in the Maine filing. Such a development comes weeks after the breach had been associated by Neiman Marcus with the widespread Snowflake hack following the exposure of stolen data by the threat actor "Sp1d3r." At least 165 organizations were found by a joint Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and Mandiant probe to have their Snowflake instances hacked due to the lack of multi-factor authentication.