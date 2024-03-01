Over 325,000 people impacted by data breach reported by Houser LLP

Houser LLP revealed that a system breach that was detected in May 2023 has exposed the personal data of approximately 325,000 people, potentially including sensitive information such as credit card numbers, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity site Recorded Future.

The company claimed that some files were "copied and taken from the network" and that they were encrypted during the incident in a regulatory filing made public by the attorney general of Maine on Wednesday. It was then discovered by an unidentified third party that "unauthorized access" had been made to Houser's network between May 7 and May 9, according to the company. “Upon receipt of this file, Houser began notifying its clients of the investigation and findings and offered to mail letters to potentially impacted individuals on behalf of these clients,” the firm said. The company provided information regarding the subsequent cybersecurity steps it took in a letter to those who might have been impacted by the hack.