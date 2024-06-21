Over 400K impacted by Texas education org breach

Information from 426,280 individuals was confirmed by the Association of Texas Professional Educators to have been stolen from its systems after a cyberattack in February, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Aside from compromising the birthdates, addresses, and Social Security numbers of its members, employees, and dependents, ATPE also had the financial details, medical records, passport numbers, and driver's license numbers of its employees, as well as the Tax Identification Numbers of individuals who joined before May 15, 2021, exposed as a result of the incident, said the organization in a filing with regulators, which also noted the potential exposure of payment-receiving members' financial information.

Such a disclosure follows a notification from the Association of California School Administrators detailing the theft of names, addresses, and SSNs from 54,682 individuals following a ransomware attack last September.