Over 600K allegedly subjected to malware attack by South Korean ISP

Hackread reports that malware attacks were allegedly conducted by major South Korean internet service provider KT, formerly known as Korean Telecom, to more than 600,000 computers belonging to customers leveraging the widely used file-sharing service Webhard.

Accusations of illicit activity by KT have been backed by an investigation by South Korean TV network JTBC revealing that the ISP had employed dedicated teams to develop, deploy, and operate the malware, as well as conduct wiretapping activities to disrupt file transfers and ultimately curtail torrent traffic to its network.

Such alleged activity, which is believed to have begun in May 2020 when reports of WebHard performance issues were initially reported, has already prompted the sequestration of KT's data center and headquarters by the Gyeonggi Southern Police Agency, which could be followed by other legal actions.

The development comes two years after Italy- and Kazakhstan-based ISPs were found by Google's Threat Analysis Group to have been coordinating with spyware vendors targeting Android and iOS users.