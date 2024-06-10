Over 750K impacted by Frontier Communications hack

Major U.S. internet, phone, and TV service provider Frontier Communications had data from 751,895 individuals, including names and Social Security numbers, compromised following an April cyberattack by the RansomHub ransomware operation, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Frontier Communications' disclosure to the Office of the Maine Attorney General comes after the RansomHub ransomware gang took responsibility for a separate intrusion against major global auction house Christie's as well as began hosting stolen Change Healthcare data.

RansomHub was noted by Symantec researchers to be an evolved version of Knight ransomware due to their significant overlaps, with the operation quickly gaining hold as one of the most prolific ransomware gangs due to its connections with the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware group.

"One factor contributing to RansomHub's growth may be the group’s success in attracting some large former affiliates of the Noberus (aka ALPHV, Blackcat) ransomware group, which closed earlier this year," said researchers.