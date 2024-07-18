Over 765K compromised in MNGI Digestive Health breach

Major gastroenterology health provider MNGI Digestive Health had personal and protected health information from 765,937 individuals stolen following a cyberattack last August, for which the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation has taken credit, according to SecurityWeek.

Attackers who infiltrated MNGI's systems on August 20, 2023, were able to obtain individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, passport numbers, driver's license and state ID numbers, biometric information, health insurance details, financial account data, medical information, patient account numbers, payment card details, taxpayer ID numbers, and credentials, said MNGI in a breach notice on its website. Such a notification, which has already been provided to the Office of the Maine Attorney General, has been deferred by nearly a year amid efforts to gather the addresses of all affected individuals, noted MNGI, which also emphasized the absence of evidence indicating the misuse of the compromised information.