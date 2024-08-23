Over 83,000 customer data compromised in Alice’s Table cloud breach

A misconfigured Google Cloud Storage bucket tied to Alice's Table, a virtual floral arrangement service featured on Shark Tank, has compromised the personal information of more than 83,000 customers, according to Cybernews.

The breach, uncovered on April 28 by Cybernews researchers, impacted 37,349 files containing sensitive data such as names, email addresses, home addresses, and order information. Researchers were able to link the Google bucket to Alice's Table, a company that is currently a member of the 1-800-Flowers network and was established in 2015 by Boston businesswoman Alice Lewis. The data leak impacts both individual and corporate emails, including those from companies such as BCG, Pfizer, and government agencies. This incident heightens the risk of phishing, identity theft, and doxxing. Cybersecurity experts advise immediately restricting public access to the bucket, scrutinizing access logs, and implementing encryption to prevent further breaches. “This proactive approach helps identify and address any security risks or vulnerabilities, reducing the likelihood of future data leaks and ensuring ongoing compliance with security standards,” Cybernews experts said.