Overturned Chevron ruling’s impact on CIRCIA remains to be seen, says Easterly

Ongoing analysis into the impact of the Supreme Court's recent overturning of the Chevron ruling on the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act is being conducted by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency as Director Jen Easterly noted the need for more time to assess the implications of the overruled decision, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Such a rule, which is expected to be released in its final form late next year, has been aimed by CISA to enable usage of anonymized breach notifications to better protect U.S. critical infrastructure, said Easterly at this year's Black Hat USA conference. "I hope that when we finalize this rule, entities will say this is actually really useful because we are getting more information that is allowing us to protect our business because we understand how the other business got hacked. There's a lot more work to do. I have a lot of optimism about what CIRCIA will ultimately portend for us to better understand the ecosystem of cyber incidents," Easterly added.