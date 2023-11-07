Palo Alto Networks acquisition of Talon confirmed

TechCrunch reports that Israel-based secure browser developer Talon Cyber Security has been confirmed to be acquired by Palo Alto Networks. Such an acquisition deal, which was reported to be valued at $625 million, would merge Talon with the Prisma cloud security division of Palo Alto Networks. "Talon enables organizations to secure all work activity via an Enterprise Browser, without touching the personal usage of the device or impacting user privacy. Integrating Talon with Prisma SASE will enable Palo Alto Networks to securely connect all users and devices to all applications, including private applications, and apply consistent security no matter who the user is and what device they use for work," said Palo Alto Networks Chief Product Officer Lee Klarich. Palo Alto Networks' purchase of Talon follows its confirmation of acquiring Israel-based cloud data security specialist Dig Security and comes amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.