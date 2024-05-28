Patient data of over 2.8M compromised in Sav-Rx breach

U.S. prescription management firm Sav-Rx had the data of more than 2.8 million individuals exfiltrated following a cyberattack in October, Security Affairs reports.

Infiltration of Sav-Rx's IT system on or around Oct. 3 has resulted in the theft of individuals' full names, birthdates, physical and email addresses, Social Security numbers, phone numbers, insurance identification numbers, and eligibility data, said the company in a breach notification letter sent to the Maine Attorney General's Office.

Such a breach was immediately remediated by the Sav-Rx, which reported recovering the impacted system the following day, as well as ensuring the destruction of the compromised data. Sav-Rx also emphasized that breach notification efforts had been delayed to lessen patient care impact.

"The incident did not affect our pharmacy systems, including those systems related to our mail order pharmacy. Not all customers were impacted, and not all health plan participants were impacted," said Sav-Rx, which also noted the implementation of more robust security measures following the incident.