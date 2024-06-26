Pegasus servers sequestered in Poland

NSO Group had the systems of its Pegasus spyware tool sequestered by Polish prosecutors as part of the country's investigation into the previous government's alleged widespread abuse of the commercial surveillance tool against politicians part of the opposition, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Information regarding the Pegasus software purchase, as well as its functionality and operational inspection usage from Poland's Central Anticorruption Bureau, Military Counterintelligence Service, Internal Security Agency, and Police, have also been obtained and handed over by prosecutors to the Forensic Research Office of the Internal Security Agency, said a National Prosecutor's Office spokesperson. Such action — which comes months after Senate disclosure of an investigation from a special commission that revealed Pegasus use to target opposition leader Senator Krzysztof Brejza during Poland's 2019 polls — has been heralded by The Citizen Lab Senior Digital Forensics Researcher John Scott-Railton to be a significant victory for transparency in Poland.