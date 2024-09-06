Penpie loses over $27M from crypto heist

More than $27 million worth of Ethereum has been exfiltrated from decentralized finance protocol Penpie following a cryptocurrency heist earlier this week, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Immediate withdrawal and deposit takedowns, as well as notifications to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center and the Singaporean police have been conducted by Penpie following the theft on Tuesday that was initially reported by Pendle, which was the basis for the Penpie protocol. Attackers have also been urged to return the stolen funds without the consequence of any legal action but to no avail. Penpie noted that the attack was made possible by a vulnerability in the protocol that was reintroduced following the inclusion of new features in May. "While incremental audits address specific changes, it is also essential to conduct comprehensive audits of the entire protocol to ensure that no vulnerabilities are introduced," said Penpie. Such a development comes after an FBI alert regarding North Korean attacks against cryptocurrency firms.