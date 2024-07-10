Philadelphia email hack compromises over 35K

Officials at the City of Philadelphia have confirmed that 35,881 individuals had their personal and protected health information exfiltrated following the compromise of several email accounts from late May to late July 2023, according to BleepingComputer.

After handing over breach notifications to individuals whose PHI had been compromised last month, officials have proceeded to inform those who had their names, Social Security numbers, financial details, and other personal data stolen on Monday. "In an abundance of caution, we conducted a thorough and in-depth review to determine what information was potentially accessible and to whom such information relates. Once complete, we also worked to validate the results and locate missing address information for those potentially affected. We recently completed this process, and then worked as quickly as possible to provide notice," said the breach notices, which did not provide more information on how the city's email accounts had been infiltrated and the reasoning behind the delayed disclosure.