Phishing, malware attacks spike in third quarter

Cyberattacks involving phishing and malware have grown by 173% and 110%, respectively, during the third quarter, compared with the second quarter, reports SiliconAngle. Phishing attacks totaled 493.2 million between July and September, the highest on record, while malware attacks reached 125.7 million over the same period, which was second only to the fourth quarter of 2016, according to a report from Vade. Significantly higher phishing prevalence was observed across most industries, with the government sector recording the highest percentage increase, while only the telecommunications and internet were noted to have reduced attack occurrence. Microsoft was noted as the most impersonated brand in phishing attacks during the quarter, followed by Facebook and Bank of America, which was the most spoofed financial services firm. With emails remaining as the primary phishing and malware attack vector, organizations have been urged to implement an integrated security system and automated phishing awareness training programs for their employees.