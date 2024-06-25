Poll finds cloud contributing to cyberattack proliferation

Gigamon's 2024 Hybrid Cloud Security Survey revealed a 20% year-on-year increase in the number of undetected cyberattacks, with the cloud pinpointed as one of the main weak points, reports Cyber Magazine. The survey of over 1,000 security and IT leaders found that cloud complexity contributes to increased cyber risk, with 83% of respondents acknowledging this issue and only 25% declaring themselves capable of initiating a real-time response to breaches. One in three organizations said they experienced an undetected breach in the last year.

As data spreads across diverse environments, visibility into lateral, or East-West, traffic has decreased, according to respondents, with only 40% claiming to have adequate oversight. Amid the growing threat, 65% of respondents said they believe their current security tools are insufficient for breach detection.

Gigamon tech evangelist Mark Jow pointed to the poll results as evidence of enterprises' need to adopt deep observability capabilities. "Whether organizations are fending off AI-powered attacks, integrating AI-powered solutions into hybrid cloud environments, or seeking to establish Zero Trust, deep observability is fundamental to success," Jow said.