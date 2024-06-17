Potential data breach investigated by Globe Life

Major U.S. life insurance provider Globe Life has launched an investigation into the potential compromise of its consumer and policyholder information following the breach of a web portal identified last week, BleepingComputer reports.

Immediate action to take down the impacted portal has been conducted by Globe Life, which also stated in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the breach is isolated to the specific portal and that its shutdown will not cause any significant effect on corporate operations.

"As the investigation of the incident is ongoing, the full scope, nature and impact of the incident are not yet known. However, as of the date of this report, the incident has not had a material impact on the Company's operations, and the Company has not determined whether this is a material cybersecurity incident required to be reported under Item 1.05 of Form 8-K," said Globe Life Associated Counsel and Corporate Secretary Christopher Moore in the SEC filing.