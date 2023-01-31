More than 1.5 million records of individuals banned to fly to the U.S., as well as the records of over 250,000 "selectees," or those who may need to undergo a Secondary Security Screening Selection when flying to the U.S., have been exposed following the public leak of the U.S. Transportation Security Agency's no-fly list obtained by Swiss hacker maia arson crimew from the database of Ohio-based airline CommuteAir, BleepingComputer reports.