Separate data breaches have impacted the Lutheran Social Services of Illinois and Washington state-based Quality Behavioral Health, according to HealthITSecurity. More than 184,000 patients at the LSSI had their data compromised following a ransomware attack that was discovered on Jan. 27, 2022, with further investigation finalized on Dec. 28 revealing that names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, biometric details, financial information, driver's license numbers, health insurance data, medical diagnosis, and treatment information have been accessed by its attackers. However, LSSI emphasized that there has been no evidence suggesting any use of the compromised data in malicious cyber activity. On the other hand, Washington state-based Quality Behavioral Health has been impacted by a cyberattack from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, which may have resulted in illegal access or exfiltration of data belonging to 3,500 patients, including their names, contact information, demographic details, SSNs, driver's license numbers, financial account details, health insurance policy numbers, and medical treatment data. No other information regarding the intrusion has been provided by QBH.