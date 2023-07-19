Separate third-party healthcare data breaches have been disclosed by Pennsylvania-based self-funded health plan provider Imagine360, the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, and holistic healthcare provider Parsley Health, according to HealthITSecurity
.
More than 112,000 individuals have been warned by Imagine360 to have their data compromised following the breach of its Citrix file-sharing platform in January. Immediate password resets, platform access termination, and security assessments have been done after the incident.
However, Imagine360 was informed nearly a month later that it was also impacted by widespread attacks exploiting a vulnerability in the Fortra GoAnywhere Managed File Transfer system
, with further investigation revealing the compromise of names, Social Security numbers, and medical and health insurance details. Despite the incidents, Imagine360 assured that its own systems have not been affected.
On the other hand, the AHCCCS confirmed the potential compromise of personal health information from more than 2,000 Medicaid members across Arizona as a result of an error in its eligibility system.
Meanwhile, Parsley Health reported that 1,000 patients may have had their PHI accidentally shared by its websites' tracking tools to a third-party, prompting the immediate deactivation of the tracking tech.