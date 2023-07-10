Over 28,000 individuals were confirmed by major Pepsi-Cola beverage manufacturer and distributor Pepsi Bottling Ventures
to have had their data stolen as a result of a compromise of its IT systems, reports SecurityWeek
.
Pepsi Bottling Ventures had its systems infiltrated between Dec. 23, 2022, and Jan. 19, 2023, resulting in the exfiltration of data from current and former employees, as well as contractors, including their names, home and email addresses, Social Security numbers, financial account details, ID numbers, driver's license numbers, digital signatures, health insurance information, and medical history details, said the independent bottling firm in a breach notification sent to the Maine Attorney General's Office.
No evidence of any data misuse has been found, noted Pepsi Bottling Ventures, which added that network security enhancements have already been implemented in the wake of the attack.
Individuals affected by the attack have also been urged to immediately change their account credentials.