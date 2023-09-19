Canada had its various government agencies and financial and transportation industries subjected to distributed denial-of-service attacks by pro-Russian cybercrime operation NoName057(16), according to SecurityWeek.
Organizations' web servers have been targeted by NoName057(16) using a botnet, said the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security in an alert that also noted persistent Russian state-backed attacks against Ukraine and its allies amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
"In most cases, this nuisance activity can be managed by on-premises solutions; however, assistance from third party DDoS solutions should be considered to prevent significant and focused malicious activity," the alert said.
Aside from conducting systems review to determine possible DDoS attack risk and adopt DDoS defenses, organizations should also examine DDoS mitigation guidance provided by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, disconnect web-facing apps, bolster monitoring and defenses of internet gateways, and notify the Cyber Centre regarding suspected DDoS attacks by NoName057(16), according to the alert.
