Project Phantom browser by SlashNext launches

SlashNext has introduced Project Phantom, a new virtual stealth mode browser with advanced phishing and malware protection capabilities, according to SiliconAngle.

Project Phantom, which complements SlashNext's messaging security platform, bypasses obfuscation techniques used by threat actors to block security services from analyzing phishing sites. These techniques include the exploitation of technologies such as CAPTCHAs and Cloudflare’s Turnstile Services, which were designed to verify human users but are instead being misused by threat actors to evade security measures. Project Phantom bypasses these techniques by mimicking human user interactions to navigate through CAPTCHA barriers, allowing it to perform AI-driven threat analysis and improve its detection rates.

"This virtual stealth browser behaves exactly as a human user, interacting with CAPTCHAs to access phishing and other malicious content hiding behind these barriers for AI analysis," said SlashNext CEO Patrick Harr. In May, SlashNext launched an AI-powered service, GenAI for Spam and Graymail, which classifies and reduces unwanted emails, such as marketing ads and newsletters, thereby improving productivity for users and security teams.