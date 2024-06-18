Cloud Security

Prosimo partners with Palo Alto to up multicloud security

Prosimo has partnered with Palo Alto Networks to enhance security for workloads and applications across multi-cloud environments through a collaboration that integrates Prosimo’s Full Stack Cloud Transit platform with Palo Alto’s Prisma Cloud solution, aiming to secure application access by embedding zero-trust principles, reports CRN.

The partnership enables enterprises to deploy Palo Alto firewalls closer to workloads. This allows for context-aware routing, reducing unnecessary firewall usage and associated costs while maintaining security, explains Mani Ganesan, Prosimo’s vice president of product.

"That’s where the context awareness comes in. Say something is PCI-compliant and this is the level of security that’s needed — Prosimo knows that and we’re going to route the traffic to firewall with all the context [so] the firewall can do its job," Ganesan said.

The partnership would also enable Prosimo to offer a centralized deployment model for the Palo Alto firewall, in the form of a centralized virtual private cloud for East-West or North-South traffic, or as a distributed model where the firewall is deployed in each virtual private cloud.

Mend.io rolls out DevOps AI security tool

Mend.io has introduced MendAI, an application security tool that identifies code generated by AI models and has expanded its software composition analysis tool to provide detailed AI model versioning and update information, DevOps reports.

Report shows cloud security vigilance is lagging

A Bitdefender report that surveyed over 1,200 IT and security professionals across six countries revealed that fewer than 45% of organizations regularly audit their cloud security posture, which is a concerning trend given the rise of multi-cloud environments, according to ZDNet.

