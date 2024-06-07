Data Security, Privacy, Breach

Purported breach at LAUSD under investigation

Officials at the Los Angeles Unified School District, which is the U.S.'s second-largest public school district, have announced an ongoing investigation into a breach claimed by a threat actor to have resulted in the compromise of more than 11 GB of data being sold for $1,000 on a hacking forum, according to BleepingComputer.

Such a trove of information was purported to include more than 26 million student records, over 24,000 teacher records, and nearly 500 staff data, with the attacker sharing data samples with almost 1,000 student records containing birthdates, addresses, contact information, and Social Security numbers. While the shared data was deemed legitimate but outdated, newer information could still be leaked by the threat actor, according to researchers.

LAUSD's investigation into the threat actor's claims comes nearly two years after it was attacked by the Vice Society ransomware operation, which later exposed 500 GB of sensitive student, business, and legal documents.

