Purported Russian hackers targeted Kosovo government websites

Officials in Pristina, Kosovo, have disclosed that Russian malicious actors recently launched a DDoS attack on government websites in Kosovo, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

The attack, which occurred earlier last week, temporarily rendered several websites inaccessible, including those of the president and the prime minister. The Kosovo government's spokesperson stated that the attack was in retaliation for Kosovo's support of Ukraine with military equipment.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti described Russia's digital efforts as part of a "hybrid war" aimed at destabilizing Kosovo's security and stability. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz emphasized Kosovo's unconditional support for Ukraine as an important means to ensure Europe's security.

The incident fits a pattern where Russia targets countries backing Ukraine or providing military aid. Moldova, another Ukrainian ally, similarly reported increased cyber attacks on its websites by pro-Russian hackers. Moldovan officials also characterize these attacks as part of Russia's hybrid warfare strategy.