RansomHub attack against Patelco Credit Union impacts 726K

Northern California's Patelco Credit Union had information from 726,000 individuals compromised following a June ransomware attack that resulted in nearly two weeks of systems outage and has since been claimed by the RansomHub operation, reports BleepingComputer.

After obtaining access to Patelco's network on May 23, attackers were able to infiltrate its databases on June 29, enabling the exfiltration of personal information, including full names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, email addresses, and driver's license numbers, said the nonprofit credit union in data breach notification letters sent to impacted individuals. Individuals whose data had been compromised as a result of the incident have been urged to enroll in its two-year complimentary identity protection and credit services, as well as remain mindful of possible phishing and social engineering schemes. Patelco's disclosure of the incident's impact comes after similar information had been exposed by RansomHub after failed negotiations which it claimed lasted for two weeks.