Ransomware attack compromises Microchip Technology employee data

BleepingComputer reports that U.S. semiconductor manufacturer Microchip Technology has disclosed the exfiltration of some employees' data in a ransomware attack last month claimed by the Play ransomware operation as it confirmed the recovery of critical IT systems disrupted by the intrusion.

Information compromised due to the intrusion included employees' contact details and certain encrypted and hashed credentials but no evidence indicated the theft of any customer or supplier data, said Microchip in a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Microchip also noted ongoing efforts to restore other systems and investigate the extent of the incident. Such a disclosure comes nearly a week after Microchip was admitted to be compromised by the Play ransomware operation, which alleged the theft of the firm's confidential data, finance details, client documents, and budget, payroll, tax, and accounting data. Before taking responsibility for the attack against Microchip, Play has been linked to intrusions against Dallas County, California's City of Oakland, and cloud computing firm Rackspace.