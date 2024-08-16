Ransomware attack proceeds, crypto theft rise in first half

Threat actors have amassed more ransomware payments and cryptocurrency heist proceeds during the first six months of 2024, compared with the same period last year, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Ransomware attack earnings rose by $10 million to more than $459 million during the first half of this year, with proceeds poised to reach a record high by year-end amid the increasing prevalence of ransomware intrusions this year, according to a Chainalysis report. Median ransoms received by the most prolific ransomware gangs have also risen from $198,939 to $1.5 million between the first week of 2023 and the middle of June this year, indicating elevated targeting of critical infrastructure organizations and enterprises even if fewer victims have been willing to pay ransoms, Chainalysis researchers reported. On the other hand, cryptocurrency stolen from heists reached almost $1.6 billion during the first half of 2024, which was nearly 50% higher than the same period last year, with growth driven by the spike in average theft values this year.