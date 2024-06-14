Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security

Ransomware attacks disrupt Michigan, New York city governments

Officials at Michigan's Traverse City and New York's City of Newburgh have disclosed operational disruptions after being impacted by separate ransomware attacks this week, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Numerous city services, including those for in-person tax, water, and permit payments, at Traverse City have been impacted by the attack but the city's emergency services and online payment systems, as well as its government sites, were not affected, according to officials.

"Our IT Department was swift in their actions to isolate this incident and shut down the networks at the County and City. We will continue to work with our partners to learn more about the impacts and provide the least amount of disruptions to the general public as possible," said Grand Traverse County Administrator Nate Alger.

Meanwhile, the attack against the City of Newburgh resulted in the days-long shutdown of its City Hall, as well as the takedown of its payment systems.

Ransomware intrusions against U.S. governments so far this year are already more than half of last year's totals, noted Emsisoft's Brett Callow.

