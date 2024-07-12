Ransomware attacks take toll at Indiana counties, Dallas County

Separate ransomware intrusions have impacted a number of counties across the U.S., according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Officials at Clay County, Indiana, have submitted a local disaster declaration filing following a ransomware incident earlier this week that resulted in the disruption of its courthouse, corrections, and probation offices. "We cannot access our data or electronically connect with some of the state partners we work with for many of our tasks," said officials in a statement. Such an incident comes after the neighboring county of Monroe and Cedar Falls in Iowa were breached by the BlackSuit ransomware gang, with the former warning about the potential compromise of data belonging to 140,000 individuals. Meanwhile, officials at Dallas County, Texas reported the exfiltration of data from 201,404 people following an October attack by the Play ransomware operation. Included in the compromised information were individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, and other personal and health details.