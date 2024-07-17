Ransomware disrupts Bassett Furniture Industries

Operations at the manufacturing facilities of major U.S. furniture company Bassett Furniture Industries have been shut down following a ransomware attack last week that disrupted some of its IT systems, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bassett Furniture disclosed that while the operations of its retail stores and e-commerce platforms continue, order fulfillment activities have been affected by the ransomware incident, which has not yet been admitted by any threat operation. Despite ongoing efforts to implement workarounds, such an intrusion "has had and is reasonably likely to continue to have a material impact on the Company's business operations until recovery efforts are completed," said the firm in the filing, which noted uncertainty regarding the potential material effect of the attack on its financial performance. Such a development comes amid reports from UnitedHealth and AutoNation detailing substantial financial impact from separate attacks.