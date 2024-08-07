Ransomware, Breach

Ransomware impacts dozens of French museums

Nearly 40 museums across France, including the Grand Palais, Louvre, and Orsay, had their centralized financial data system impacted by a ransomware attack over the weekend, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Operations of the affected museums, some of which are venues for the Summer Olympics, have not been disrupted, but while Louvre Chief of Staff Matthias Grolier denied the incidence of a ransomware attack, unknown threat actors have threatened to expose stolen data should they fail to receive a payment within the next 48 hours. France's National Agency for the Security of Information Systems, or ANSSI, has not yet observed any data leak from the ransomware group. Such a development comes after nearly 70 cyberattacks were noted by outgoing French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal to have been averted by ANSSI during the start of the games, most of which were distributed denial-of-service intrusions.

