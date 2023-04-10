Over 16,000 sensitive Tasmanian student files have been leaked by the Clop ransomware operation, with Tasmania's Minister of Science and Technology Madeleine Ogilvie noting that the compromised information included student assistance application data, financial invoices, and statements, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Tasmania's Department of Education, Children and Young People also had its financial information potentially accessed by Clop through the exploitation of a zero-day vulnerability in Fortra GoAnywhere Managed File Transfer systems, tracked as CVE-2023-0669, said Ogilvie. "We are managing it as a serious incident response, and our response will continue to be proportionate to the risk. Emergency management arrangements have been activated," Ogilvie said, adding that despite the data compromise, there has been no evidence suggesting the breach of the Tasmanian government's IT systems. However, more data could be released by Clop, which was able to infiltrate the Tasmanian government's network for four days before the application of patches.