Reuters reports that lower than expected claims have prompted a nearly 10% decline in cyber insurance rates last month, compared with the same period last year.
Such a reduction comes after the growing prevalence of ransomware attacks brought upon a more than twofold increase in premiums in 2021 but ransomware attacks around the world have dropped by 20% last year following the Russia-Ukraine war, a report from insurance broker Howden revealed. While more coverage requirements have been demanded by insurers from their clients, growing competition has prompted rate reductions, according to Howden Global Head of Cyber Shay Simkin.
"Everybody is back with appetite for writing cyber insurance," said Simkin, who noted the increase in premiums from $10-$11 billion in 2021 to over $12 billion in 2022. Cyber insurance premiums are expected by Howden to reach nearly $50 billion by 2030 amid increasing cybercrime prevalence.
U.S. nonprofit financial services firm for academics Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America was confirmed to be compromised in the widespread Cl0p ransomware attack involving the exploitation of a vulnerability in the MOVEit Transfer file transfer software by Connecticut-based Trinity College and Vermont-based Middlebury College, both of which reported data breaches as a result of the ransomware attack against TIAA, TechCrunch reports.
Major Taiwanese multinational chip manufacturing firm Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has confirmed experiencing a data breach as a result of a cyberattack against Kinmax, which is one of its IT hardware suppliers, before the end of June, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Two versions of the free Akira ransomware decryptor for Windows have been published by Avast, which advised the use of the 64-bit version due to significant system memory requirements needed for password decryption efforts, according to BleepingComputer.