Washington state public transportation system Pierce Transit had its systems disrupted by a LockBit ransomware attack that commenced on Feb. 14, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Pierce Transit, which had its non-disclosure agreements, customer data, correspondence, and contracts claimed to be stolen by LockBit, emphasized that no impact was felt on its operations and rider safety following the attack. "All transportation services are operating as normal. However, temporary workarounds were put in place for certain affected administrative systems in the initial hours and days following the incident. The majority of operations have now been fully restored," said a Pierce Transit spokesperson, who noted that no ransom has been paid to LockBit, which set a Feb. 28 deadline. Stronger security measures are being mulled by Pierce Transit amid ongoing investigation. Such an attack comes after a ransomware attack against the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit in January.