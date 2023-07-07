All container terminal operations at the Port of Nagoya, which is the largest port in Japan, have been disrupted as a result of a July 4 ransomware attack against the Nagoya Port Unified Terminal System, which has since been claimed by the LockBit ransomware operation, reports SiliconAngle. Restoration of the port's systems is expected on July 6, but Ontinue Vice President of Security Operations Craig Jones noted the potentially significant effect of the intrusion in the global economy. "The impact may be especially significant considering the current global supply chain issues already exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jones. Such an incident should prompt organizations to strengthen their cyber defenses as paying ransom demands does not guarantee that stolen data would not be sold to other threat actors, according to Keeper Security co-founder and CEO Darren Guccione. "The most cost-effective method for dealing with a cyberattack is by investing in prevention with a zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity architecture that will limit, if not altogether prevent, a bad actor's access," Guccione added.