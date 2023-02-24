Active exploitation of two critical flaws impacting Mitel's MiVoice Connect business communications platform has resulted in their inclusion in the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog, according to SecurityWeek. Threat actors with internal network access could leverage the vulnerabilities, tracked as CVE-2022-40765 and CVE-2022-41223, to enable arbitrary code execution. Federal agencies have been ordered to address the flaws by March 14. Patches have been released by Mitel in October. While no public information regarding attacks exploiting the flaws have been recorded, threat actors were previously observed by CrowdStrike to leverage an older zero-day flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-29499. Such a bug has already been used by the Lorenz ransomware operation, while another Mitel vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2022-26143, was utilized in distributed denial-of-service attacks. Another Mitel flaw dating back to 2010 was also reported earlier this month by Palo Alto Networks to be targeted by the novel Mirai botnet variant V3G4.