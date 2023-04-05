City officials of Oakland, California, announced that a ransomware group that breached the city's systems last month has released a second batch of stolen files, San Francisco Chronicle reports. The threat actor group named Play conducted a cyberattack on the city's offices in February, disrupting services such as police report filing and tax payments, which led to the city declaring a state of emergency. A month later, the group released 9 GB of data stolen during the breach, which included records linked to police misconduct allegations, bank statements belonging to the city's operating account, and employee rosters spanning the last 12 years accompanied by personally identifying information such as Social Security numbers, birth dates, and home addresses. The latest release of compromised data was published on the dark web and comprised nearly 600 GB. The city said in a statement that it was working with third-party experts and law enforcement to review the incident. "We are in the process of notifying individuals whose information was involved in this incident, and will continue to do so in accordance with applicable law," the statement read.