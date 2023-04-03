The Vice Society ransomware organization has claimed responsibility for the cyberattack that targeted Lewis & Clark College in Oregon, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. The cybercriminal group posted evidence of its activities on its website, including passports and documents with Social Security numbers, insurance files, and other sensitive information. The college experienced outages from March 3 through March 7, and on March 24 the school issued a notice informing the public of "an IT security incident which negatively impacted systems and services" throughout its campuses and which was under investigation. The school released a statement on March 31 confirming the ransomware attack and stating that it does not intend to pay a ransom. The attack continues a trend observed in Vice Society of targeting learning facilities and leaking students' sensitive data onto the dark web. The attack brings Vice Society's publicly reported ransomware victims this year to 50.