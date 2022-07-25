Major digital security firm Entrust which has identity management and authentication services used by various U.S. government agencies has confirmed being hit by a cyberattack last month, resulting in the theft of corporate data, according to BleepingComputer. Threat actors were able to infiltrate Entrust's internal systems on June 18, from which they were able to steal corporate information, said Entrust, which emphasized that the intrusion has not affected its products' or services' operation or security. Despite the lack of details surrounding the attack, BleepingComputer became aware that it had been executed by a popular ransomware operation. Compromised Entrust credentials had been purchased and leveraged by the ransomware group in attacking the company's network, said AdvIntel CEO Vitali Kremez. "The responsible group operation relied on the trusted network of network access sellers to obtain initial access to Entrust environment which led to the subsequent encryption and exfiltration exposure via a known ransomware group," Kremez added.