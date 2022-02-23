Ransomware attacks escalate, increase to continue

Nearly 2,700 ransomware attacks were recorded in 2021, which was almost 93% higher than in 2020, while over 65% of all cybersecurity incidents were attributed to ransomware, Channel Futures
reports.
North America and Europe were the most targeted regions, while the Conti ransomware
gang continued to be the most prolific threat actor, according to the NCC Group's 2021 Annual Threat Monitor.
"We reported on the Conti ransomware group in [the third quarter] of 2021 after getting the opportunity to assess leaked playbooks and training materials associated with this group. What we identified was an operation being run very much like a business enterprise, with thorough recruitment and training processes," said NCC Group Deputy Global Practice Lead of Strategic Threat Intelligence Ian Usher.
Usher notes that while ransomware attacks last month were 36.6% lower than in December 2021, ransomware-related incidents in Europe have significantly increased and tensions between Russia and Ukraine are only poised to exacerbate attacks.
"We expect to see ransomware continue to dominate the threat landscape and further international law enforcement efforts aimed at the groups causing the greatest problems," Usher added.