International shipping has been reinstated at U.K.-based postal service company Royal Mail, which is nearing complete recovery of its operations following a six-week disruption of overseas mail and parcel processing brought upon by a LockBit ransomware attack on Jan. 10, according to TechCrunch. "We are now processing close to normal daily volumes of international export mail with some delays," said Royal Mail spokesperson Mark Street, who added that certain issues remain with a "small number" of international untracked services offered to business contract clients. Royal Mail's resumption of international export services comes after LockBit published 45 GB of stolen data from the postal service firm following its nonpayment of the demanded ransom. "Royal Mail is aware that an unauthorized third-party has published some data allegedly obtained from our network. At this stage of the investigation, we believe that the vast majority of this data is made up of technical program files and administrative business data. All of the evidence suggests that this data contains no financial information or other sensitive customer information. We continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies," Street added.