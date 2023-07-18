Significant disruptions have been brought upon by separate ransomware attacks in a Wisconsin county and a California city, according to The Record
, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Severe software failure has been reported by Langlade County's Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin following a ransomware attack last week, which has been claimed by the LockBit ransomware operation
.
"All phone lines are non-functioning. 911 calls for assistance will be rerouted and handled," said the sheriff's office.
LockBit warned that all exfiltrated data would be exposed by August should the county refuse negotiations.
On the other hand, officials at the City of Hayward, California, have issued a state of emergency declaration after being impacted by a ransomware attack last week.
"Since discovery of the cyber intrusion early Sunday morning, the City has maintained essential services, including 9-1-1 emergency dispatch, police, firefighter and emergency-medical response, water and sewer operations, and maintenance services. Access to the City website and email traffic into City offices have been restored after being turned off as precautionary measures," said the Hayward City Council.