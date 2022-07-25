ZDNet reports that Microsoft has been deploying a new account security default for Windows 11 in an effort to avert ransomware attacks stemming from compromised credential use or brute-force password attacks for remote desktop protocol endpoint access. Windows 10 desktop and server will also be receiving the new feature, according to Microsoft Vice President of OS Security and Enterprise Dave Weston. "Win11 builds now have a DEFAULT account lockout policy to mitigate RDP and other brute force password vectors. This technique is very commonly used in Human Operated Ransomware and other attacks this control will make brute forcing much harder which is awesome!" said Weston in a tweet. Microsoft's new account lockdown control was praised by cybersecurity expert Kevin Beaumont. "Assuming it's in a monthly security patch (wide distro) this will solve one of the major ransomware entry points (source: my team deal with 5k security incidents a year)," said Beaumont.