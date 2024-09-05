Record-breaking DDoS attack averted

Australian security firm Global Secure Layer has successfully thwarted a distributed denial-of-service attack against a Minecraft gaming server that peaked at 3.15 billion packets per second, which is up to 3.5 times higher than the next largest packet rate DDoS intrusion, while having a relatively low bitrate of 849 gigabits per second, Cybernews reports.

Intrusions commenced with a 20-second hit that reached up to 1.7 Gpps before the succeeding deployment of unprecedented Carpet Bomb attacks against the targeted network's subnet IPs the day after, according to Global Secure Layer researchers. Further analysis revealed that Russia accounted for most of the malicious traffic, followed by Vietnam and South Korea, while DrayTek Vigor routers, Hikvision IP cameras, and Maxtech MAX-G866ac remote management systems were the leading botnets. "Upon filtering for this signature across internet surveying databases, we found 5,253 vulnerable devices in Korea Telecom's network alone. Globally, our borders saw a total of 42,209 sources participating in the packet rate campaign," said researchers.