Report: Network equipment most at risk of cyberattacks

SiliconAngle reports that network infrastructure devices have outranked endpoints as the riskiest connected device category this year primarily due to the accelerated growth of vulnerabilities and successful exploits against such devices since the last six months of 2023.

Included in the most vulnerable devices were wireless access points, routers, printers, and Voice over Internet Protocol systems, as well as IP cameras, with most of such devices found across the tech, education, and manufacturing sectors, according to a report from Forescout Research's Vedere Labs. However, lower remote desktop protocol and outdated Windows version utilization resulted in a significant cyber risk reduction in the healthcare industry.

Meanwhile, the expanding attack surface has prompted researchers to recommend the adoption of more advanced security measures that would better monitor risks across various devices.

"Modern risk and exposure management must encompass devices in every category to identify, prioritize, and reduce risk across the whole organization," said the report.