Reported DDoS attack against X during Musk-Trump interview questioned

Even though disruptions faced by social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that resulted in delays in the interview between Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump on Monday have been attributed by Musk to a "massive" distributed denial-of-service attack, such a claim was regarded by ESET Global Cybersecurity Advisor Jake Moore to be improbable, according to The Independent.

While DDoS attacks have been characterized by outages, X only had its feed on Spaces, where the interview was held, impacted by the incident, which may have been caused by a technical overload of its servers as more than a million individuals looked to join the interview, Moore noted. "We have seen this before. Usually on Meta with WhatsApp, Facebook, [and] Instagram, sometimes all three go at the same time. To find a subset of X knocked offline for 40 minutes and nowhere else, that is why it's unlikely and, quite frankly, unbelievable," said Moore, who added that such an issue may have stemmed from the security and technical staff layoffs conducted by Musk more than a year ago.